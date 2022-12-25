Nationwide Status Yellow ice warning to come into effect from midnight

MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a nationwide Status Yellow ice warning for tomorrow morning.

The warning is set to come into effect at midnight and will run until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster has said that ice is likely to form tonight and tomorrow morning, adding that it will lead to hazardous driving conditions on untreated roads and paths.

Advertisement

⚠️Status Yellow - Ice warning for Ireland⚠️



Ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths ❄️🚗



🗓️Valid: 00:00 Monday 26/12/2022 to 10:00 Monday 26/12/2022https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/62pvfTohPC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 25, 2022

The UK Met Office have also issued a Yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland from midnight tonight.

Met Éireann are currently forecasting temperatures to drop between -2 and 3 degrees tonight, with temperatures tomorrow set to range between 3 and 7 degrees.

Overall, tomorrow is set to be cold with scattered showers with some turning to sleet, while snow will be possible over higher ground.