Sunday 25 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Nationwide Status Yellow ice warning to come into effect from midnight
Met Éireann have warned over potentially icy roads and footpaths.
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a nationwide Status Yellow ice warning for tomorrow morning.

The warning is set to come into effect at midnight and will run until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster has said that ice is likely to form tonight and tomorrow morning, adding that it will lead to hazardous driving conditions on untreated roads and paths.

The UK Met Office have also issued a Yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland from midnight tonight.

Met Éireann are currently forecasting temperatures to drop between -2 and 3 degrees tonight, with temperatures tomorrow set to range between 3 and 7 degrees.

Overall, tomorrow is set to be cold with scattered showers with some turning to sleet, while snow will be possible over higher ground.

