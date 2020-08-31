This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Dry, settled and sunny weather on the horizon as high pressure set to build up

Met Éireann has said high pressure will build in towards Ireland during Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:15 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DRY AND SETTLED weather is on the way later this week as high pressure builds up. 

Met Éireann says this morning will be dry with sunny spells before clouds increase from the west, bringing light rain and drizzle to the western coast around noon. 

This is set to slowly edge eastwards later in the day. However, most areas will stay dry. 

Highest temperatures will range between 16 to 18 degrees today. 

Tonight is forecast to be cloudy with scattered light rain crossing the western half of the country. Eastern areas are due to remain dry. 

Tomorrow is set to start off damp and cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle clearing eastwards in the afternoon. 

Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 20 degrees. 

Looking forward, rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday before clearing up on Friday. 

Met Éireann has said high pressure will build in towards Ireland during Friday, the weekend and into the early days of next week. 

“This will bring dry and settled weather with sunny spells,” the forecaster said. 

Temperatures are to be around, or slightly below, average for early September, with highs of 15 to 18 degrees. 

