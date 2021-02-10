'Hazardous conditions' amid snow-ice warnings today and tomorrow

IT’S ANOTHER COLD day across the country as a Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place for five counties.

The warning for Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan will be in place until 6pm, with snow accumulations of up to 5cm in places, Met Éireann says.

A similar snow-ice warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster will be in place from 8am tomorrow until 8am on Friday.

A band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards tomorrow will results in giving accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains) tomorrow, but will transition to rain in the west and south tomorrow night.

It is very cold this morning with widespread frost and icy stretches.

There will be sunny spells today and scattered showers of sleet or snow, most frequent over the eastern half of the country with snow accumulations possible, according to Met Éireann.

Slippery conditions have been reported on roads, particular on secondary routes or sheltered areas, in various locations across the country, according to AA Roadwatch.

“If driving in slippery conditions, increase your braking distance from whoever’s in front as it can take up to 10 times longer to stop in snow or ice. Remember to keep manoeuvres gentle and reduce your speed,” an AA statement notes.

Highest temperatures will range from one to three degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread frost and icy stretches. It will be mostly dry with clear spells, though there will be isolated showers of sleet or snow at times.

Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest overnight and temperatures will drop to as low as minus four degrees.

Sleet and snow in the southwest tomorrow morning will gradually extend northeastwards across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster through the day, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions.

It will be windy and very cold with highest temperatures of one to three degrees, with an added wind chill factor. Winds will be strongest in the west and southwest.

Lowest temperatures will drop to as low as minus two tomorrow night.