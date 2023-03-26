Frosty conditions on the way in some areas with temperatures to drop to -2 degrees tonight

FROSTY CONDITIONS ARE set to return with temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight.

Met Éireann says spells of sunshine and well scattered showers will develop this afternoon with highest temperatures of 8 degrees in the north and 13 degrees in the south.

This evening is forecast to be cold, dry and largely clear apart from the odd shower.

Temperatures are to drop to between -2 and 3 degrees, coldest over Ulster and north Leinster.

Frost is to develop in places with the potential for some icy patches too.

Met Éireann says temperatures just above freezing in much of Munster and Connacht will prevent any frost development.

Tomorrow morning is due to be generally dry with sunshine and a few light showers in Munster.

Cloudy is to slowly build from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers developing elsewhere.

However, most eastern and northern parts of the country will remain dry with sunny spells.

Tomorrow night is forecast to start off clear and dry for the most part, with cloudy coming in from the west ahead of a band of rain which will move over western counties overnight.

Temperatures tomorrow night are to drop to between 4 and 8 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with widespread rain during the morning gradually easing to scattered showers from the afternoon.