Thunderstorm warning for most counties as Met Éireann warns of flooding risk

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning is in place for 23 counties today.

Met Eireann is forecasting localised thunderstorms with frequent lightning, with slow moving heavy downpours, causing surface level water-flooding.

The warning for the following counties is valid from now until midnight: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The warning for the following counties kicks in at 12pm today, and stays in place until midnight: Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath.

The UK Met Office has also put in place a status yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Northern Ireland.

Today is to be humid with warm sunny spells. Temperatures will peak between 20 and 24 degrees.

A lovely sunrise but let that red sky in the morning be your warning. Thunderstorms off the South coast this morning and expected to move up over Ireland. Hard to pinpoint where they will hit but risk of flash flooding. Drone photos webcam show fog lying over some this morning. pic.twitter.com/PTd1EZqTrp — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 10, 2023

Heavy showers and localised thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding to some areas.

Tonight will see outbreaks of train track southeastward from the west and north.

It should be mainly dry in the south and the east. Temperatures will drop to between 13 and 15 degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be cooler, with temperatures peaking between 16 and 20 degrees.

Temperatures are set to drop into the teens consistently next week, marking the end of the mini heatwave, as we will have unsettled weather with rain showers and sunny spells.