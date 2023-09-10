Advertisement

Sunday 10 September 2023
sam boal
# Weather Forecast
Thunderstorm warning for most counties as Met Éireann warns of flooding risk
Heavy downpour and localised flooding could lead to spot flooding in some areas.
48 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning is in place for 23 counties today. 

Met Eireann is forecasting localised thunderstorms with frequent lightning, with slow moving heavy downpours, causing surface level water-flooding. 

The warning for the following counties is valid from now until midnight: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford. 

The warning for the following counties kicks in at 12pm today, and stays in place until midnight: Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath. 

The UK Met Office has also put in place a status yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Northern Ireland. 

Today is to be humid with warm sunny spells. Temperatures will peak between 20 and 24 degrees. 

Heavy showers and localised thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding to some areas. 

Tonight will see outbreaks of train track southeastward from the west and north. 

It should be mainly dry in the south and the east. Temperatures will drop to between 13 and 15 degrees. 

Tomorrow is set to be cooler, with temperatures peaking between 16 and 20 degrees. 

Temperatures are set to drop into the teens consistently next week, marking the end of the mini heatwave, as we will have unsettled weather with rain showers and sunny spells. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
