Monday 11 December 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Heavy rain and road flooding.
Met Éireann

Yellow rain warning in place for six counties, risk of hail and thunder tonight

The UK Met Office has warned that there is a risk of businesses and homes flooding in Northern Ireland.
4
6.8k
37 minutes ago

TONIGHT A STATUS yellow rain warning is in place for the six northern counties, as heavy rain is forecasted nationwide overnight. 

The UK Met Office has warned that a period of heavy rain tonight and into tomorrow until 7am may cause disruption to transport and infrastructure, as well as possible flooding of roads, houses and businesses. 

Some interruption to power supplies is also expected. 

The warning is in place for counties Armagh, Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 9pm tonight. 

In the Republic, rain will continue to extend to the north and east, with clear spells and scattered showers following on from the southwest. 

There is a chance of heavy showers with a risk of hail and a slight chance of thunder, especially in coastal parts of the west and south. 

Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 7 degrees, with mist and fog forming in some areas. 

Tomorrow is due to be dull with low cloud, mist and fog. The mist and fog will clear later in the morning and in the early afternoon. 

There will be sme scattered showers too, with some being heavy, but it will be dry in patches throughout the day. 

Temperatures will peak between 8 and 10 degrees. 

This week the weather is to remain unsettled with showers early on, before becoming drier by mid-week.

Author
Eimer McAuley
