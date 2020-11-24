#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 November 2020
A wet day ahead with a rainfall warning in place for nine counties

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain may cause some river and localised flooding.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 7:57 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and dull day in parts of the country with a rainfall warning in place for nine counties. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare and Kerry until 2pm today. 

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain may cause some river and localised flooding. 

This morning, heavy rain is forecast to continue across the north and west of the country before moving eastwards during the afternoon. 

Today will begin mild, with morning temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, but the clearance of the rain will bring much colder conditions, with temperatures generally dropping to between 4 and 7 degrees in the afternoon. 

It’s set to be dry in most places tonight, apart from scattered showers in western coastal counties. 

Temperatures will drop as low as zero degrees, with frost and possibly a few icy patches. 

The frost is forecast to clear tomorrow morning, leaving a largely dry day with isolated showers and long spells of sunshine. Temperatures will drop as low as -2 degrees tomorrow night. 

The cold nights will continue on Thursday, with temperatures as low as -2 degrees forecast again. 

