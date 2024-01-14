Advertisement
File photo Alamy Stock Photo
Met Éireann

Number of yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures issued across the country

In Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo there will also be some sleet and snow in places.
4
5.5k
52 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures across the country for tonight and tomorrow morning. 

The warnings are effective in Leinster, Munster, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, and Roscommon.

The warnings are in place from 7pm tonight until 11am tomorrow with Met Éireann warning of difficult travelling conditions and animal welfare issues. 

Met Éireann has said it will be “very cold” overnight and early Monday morning with danger of icy patches. There will be some freezing fog patches locally also.

In Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo there will also be some sleet and snow in places. 

The week ahead will see arctic air bring winter hazards with sharp to severe frosts expected with icy stretches on roads and pavements.

Some sleet or snow will occur at times too, mostly for northern areas, and especially for hills.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     