Number of yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures issued across the country

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures across the country for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The warnings are effective in Leinster, Munster, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, and Roscommon.

The warnings are in place from 7pm tonight until 11am tomorrow with Met Éireann warning of difficult travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

Met Éireann has said it will be “very cold” overnight and early Monday morning with danger of icy patches. There will be some freezing fog patches locally also.

In Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo there will also be some sleet and snow in places.

The week ahead will see arctic air bring winter hazards with sharp to severe frosts expected with icy stretches on roads and pavements.

Some sleet or snow will occur at times too, mostly for northern areas, and especially for hills.