It's going to be another scorcher today with temperatures to hit as high as 29 degrees

THE HOT WEATHER is set to continue this week with temperatures due to hit as high as 29 degrees today.

Met Éireann has a High Temperature Advisory in place until midday on Friday, as it says day temperatures will continue to remain in the high 20s until then.

Looking at the general forecast, there will be plenty of sunshine today albeit a little cloudier along south and southwest coasts at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 24 and 29 degrees generally, locally reaching higher and slightly cooler along north and east coasts due to a light onshore northeast breeze.

Tonight will be warm and humid with largely clear skies, though it will be cloudier along northern and southwestern coasts.

Temperatures are expected to fall no longer than 13 to 17 degrees generally.

Tomorrow will be another very warm day with widespread sunshine.

It’s forecast to stay dry across the country, however there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower developing in the evening.

Temperatures will hit as high as between 24 and 29 degrees.

Wednesday will again be another hot and dry day with widespread sunshine and just scattered patches of cloud.

Temperatures will right 25 to 29 degrees generally.

Thursday is set to be another very warm and dry day with good spells of sunshine, though it will be a little hazier than previous days.

And looking ahead to Friday, it’s forecast to be a generally dry day over the northern half of the country with spells of warm sunshine.

However, scattered showers will develop over the southern half of the country through the day with the potential for some thundery downpours.

Met Éireann says there’s some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend but current indications suggest that it will turn more showery. It will be less warm than this week, though temperatures will still reach the low to mid-20s in many areas.