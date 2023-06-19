Advertisement

# Stormy Weather
Storms and possible flooding as warm, wet weather in store for most of the country
There will be a moderate southwest breeze today, which may offer some relief from the hot and humid conditions.
TEMPERATURES ARE TO remain high again today, peaking somewhere between 18 and 22 degrees, as sunny spells and showers are expected to give way to heavier rain.

There is even the chance of some localised flooding in the afternoon and evening, according to Met Éireann. 

There will be a moderate southwest breeze today, which may offer some relief from the hot and humid conditions.

“Showers will begin to die off overnight, except for south and west coasts,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster is predicting mist on some parts of the country tonight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and a light southerly breeze. 

Met Éireann are forecasting more of the same tomorrow with the possibility of yet  more thunderstorms. 

