Storms and possible flooding as warm, wet weather in store for most of the country

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TEMPERATURES ARE TO remain high again today, peaking somewhere between 18 and 22 degrees, as sunny spells and showers are expected to give way to heavier rain.
There is even the chance of some localised flooding in the afternoon and evening, according to Met Éireann.
There will be a moderate southwest breeze today, which may offer some relief from the hot and humid conditions.
“Showers will begin to die off overnight, except for south and west coasts,” Met Éireann said.
The forecaster is predicting mist on some parts of the country tonight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and a light southerly breeze.
Met Éireann are forecasting more of the same tomorrow with the possibility of yet more thunderstorms.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site