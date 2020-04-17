This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There's rain forecast this weekend but next week will be dry, sunny and warm

Connacht will enjoy the finest conditions next week.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Apr 2020, 7:48 AM
15 minutes ago 1,596 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076743
Sunset in Skerries Harbour yesterday.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Sunset in Skerries Harbour yesterday.
Sunset in Skerries Harbour yesterday.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WEATHER FORECAST today is a mixed bag, with rain and showers replacing the fine weather most areas have been experiencing this weekend before high pressure returns bringing dry and settled conditions next week. 

Met Éireann said today will be mainly dry and bright with cloud and oubtreaks of rain moving up from the south to affect parts of Munster and south Leinster this afternoon. 

Most areas will stay dry with sunny spells further north and top temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees with Connacht enjoying the warmest weather. Moderate breezes will keep temperatures cooler near eastern and southern coasts.

It’ll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly in the east and south. 

It’ll also be cooler than recent days with highest temperatures of 11 degrees in the eastern half of the country and 14 in the west.

Sunday will likely bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, Met Éireann said.

Some of these showers will be heavy, with the odd rumble of thunder possible. 

Temperatures will be higher from Monday as dry and sunny conditions return with high pressure becoming dominant again. 

Top temperatures will be as high as 12-15 degrees in Ulster and Leinster and 15 to 18 degrees in Connacht and Munster.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann forecast today that largely dry and settled weather will continue through midweek next week. Daytime temperatures will remain coolest in eastern coastal areas but in the high teens inland and further west. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

