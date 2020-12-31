#Open journalism No news is bad news

Frosty end to 2020 with snow and ice warnings in place for eight counties

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -1 degree tonight.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 7:35 AM
Image: Met.ie
Image: Met.ie

IT’S GOING TO be a cold and frosty end to 2020 with snow and ice warnings in place for some counties. 

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for Louth, Cavan and Monaghan until midday today. 

Met Éireann has warned that falls of snow in places this morning will lead to accumulations in some areas. 

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow ice and snow warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. This warning will remain in place until 11am today. 

The Met Office said snow and ice may bring some disruption throughout this morning. 

Looking at the general forecast, it will be a frosty start to today with icy stretches on the roads. 

Met Éireann said there will be scattered wintry showers, with a few snow flurries. 

A more persistent band of rain and sleet is to affect the northeast during the late morning, before extending southwards over the east and southeast of the country throughout the afternoon and evening. 

Tonight will see remaining showers or longer spells of rain in eastern areas gradually clear southeastwards, as conditions become dry in many areas. 

However, scattered showers will persist in parts of the west and northwest. 

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -1 degree tonight. 

New Year’s Day is forecast to be dry and bright in many areas with sunny spells. 

Scattered showers of rain, however, will continue to affect coastal counties, especially in the north and northwest. 

