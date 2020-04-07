It's going to be a mild, bright and dry few days ahead as temperatures to hit 18 degrees

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 April, 2020
By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 8:14 AM
2 hours ago 18,672 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068546
Image: Shutterstock/Iakov Kalinin
Image: Shutterstock/Iakov Kalinin

SOME GOOD NEWS – It’s set to be a mild, bright and dry few days ahead with temperatures set to reach up to 18 degrees. 

Met Éireann says today will be dry and bright with sunny spells in all areas of the country. 

Temperatures will range between 11 to 15 degrees today, coolest along the west coast and warmer in north Leinster. 

Tonight to expected to be dry in most areas, as temperatures drop to between 0 and 3 degrees. 

The west and north of Connacht and Ulster, however, will be cloudier with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing in coastal areas overnight. 

The forecaster says tomorrow will be mid, bright and dry over most of Ireland. 

It’s expected to be cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with some patchy light rain or drizzle in northwestern coastal areas, however. 

Highest temperatures will range between 12 and 15 degrees in the west and north and between 14 and 18 degrees in the midlands, east and south. 

Tomorrow night is due to be mainly dry with clear spells in many areas. 

Again, it will be somewhat cloudier in Ulster, with a little light rain or drizzle in northern coastal counties. 

The mild weather is set to continue into Thursday, with sunny spells forecast. 

The best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Ulster, Met Éireann says. 

Highest temperatures are set to range between 14 and 18 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes, making it coolest on east and south coasts, and warmest in the midlands. 

Showery rain is expected to develop in the southwest on Thursday night and will spread northwards in most areas overnight. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

