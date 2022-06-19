#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunny and warm weather expected this week as temperatures could reach 23 degrees

Highest temperatures today are set to be between 14 and 19 degrees.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 10:59 AM
People enjoying good weather in St Stephen's Green earlier this year
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be a warm week ahead, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures up to and above 20 degrees in the coming days.

For today, the forecaster has said that there will be sunny spells developing throughout this afternoon, following on from cloudy conditions and some scattered showers earlier this morning.

While it will be dry and bright later this afternoon, conditions will be blustery. 

Highest temperatures today are set to be between 14 and 19 degrees, with it being coolest in the north.

Today, the pollen forecast is high in both Leinster and Munster, while it is moderate in Connacht and Ulster.

Tonight is set to be dry, with some mist and fog developing when temperatures drop to between six and eight degrees.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann is forecasting a mainly dry day with spells of sunshine but becoming cloudier in the northwest towards the evening. This will see some patchy rain, particularly along the coast.

The forecaster has said that highest temperatures tomorrow will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be scattered rain early in the morning but will become brighter in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 21 degrees.

