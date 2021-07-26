Heavy rain and thunder on the way as nationwide weather advisory issued

IT LOOKS LIKE the blue skies and sunshine are on the way out as a nationwide weather advisory is set to kick in.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for heavy thundery showers for Ireland, which begins at midday. It will remain in place until 5am tomorrow.

The forecaster says a cold front crossing the country this afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding.

“Areas most at risk are Leinster and Munster later this afternoon and evening. Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through tomorrow and Wednesday,” the advisory says.

Looking at the general forecast for today, there will be some bright or sunny spells in eastern counties, but cloud will thicken from the west during the day.

Showery outbreaks of rain will develop across the western half of the country during this morning, extending eastwards in the afternoon and reaching eastern and northeastern counties in the evening.

It will be less warm today than in recent days with highs of 18 to 23 degrees generally in moderate northwest breezes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tomorrow, showery rain is forecast to linger across northern and eastern counties with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers developing elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 21 degrees.