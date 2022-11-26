Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Advertisement

It's a wet and windy start to the weekend with frosty conditions on the way

Mild temperatures are forecast tonight but tomorrow night will see frosty conditions.

23 minutes ago
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IT’S A WET AND windy start to the last weekend in November. 

Met Éireann says there will fresh to strong and gusty winds and rain in most areas this morning. 

The winds are forecast to ease during the afternoon and the rain will become a bit lighter and patchier. However, the rain will remain persistent and sometimes heavy in the south and southeast. 

It’s due to be dry in most places by by this evening, but a band of showers will move in over the west. 

Despite the wet and windy weather, conditions are mild for this time of year, with temperatures to hit as high as 14 degrees today. 

Tonight will see a band of showery rain move east across the country and it will be blustery. 

Cleaar spells and scattered showers are expected to follow, which will be most frequent over the western half of the country. 

Tomorrow is forecast to be bright and breezy, with sunshine and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west of the country. 

Temperatures will range between 9 and 12 degrees. 

The scattered showers will continue tomorrow night, mostly near the coast. 

It’ll be colder tomorrow night than in recent nights, with frost possible as temperatures drop as low as 1 degree. 

Looking ahead to Monday, conditions are forecast to be generally dry and sunny, although a few showers are expected, particularly during the morning. 

Hayley Halpin

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

