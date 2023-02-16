It's going to be a wet and windy weekend ahead with 'unsettled' conditions forecast

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy weekend ahead with unsettled conditions on the way.

Met Éireann has said rain will develop in the west this afternoon and will spread over Connacht, Ulster and west Munster by early evening.

Tonight is forecast to be cloudy and windy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting most areas.

Lingering rain and drizzle in the east and south will clear tomorrow morning and the windy conditions are set to ease.

However, rain will develop again in the southwest by midday and will spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

There will be wet conditions tomorrow night with hill, mist and coastal fog.The rain will turn heavy at times with possible light flooding.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has forecast “unsettled” conditions over the weekend before turning drier into early next week.

It’ll be a wet start to Saturday but it’s set to clear up and become a mostly dry and cloudy day with patchy light rain and drizzle.

Sunday will start off mostly dry with some sunny spells, before cloudy thickens from the west and outbreaks of rain develop in western areas later in the day.

A low-pressure system, named Storm Otto by the Danish Meteorlogical Institute, is set to bring high winds and rain to parts of the UK over the weekend.

The UK Met Office said Storm Otto will most east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of tomorrow and will likely bring gusts of up to 75mph.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann told The Journal that it isn’t expected to develop into a storm until after it passes over Ireland.

“For Ireland, the main impact is it’s just going to become windy tonight, but to be honest it’s nothing out of the usual, particularly for winter months,” they said.