Rain, blustery winds and unsettled conditions on way as weather warning to kick in on Friday

IRELAND IS SET to get a somewhat dry day tomorrow before “unsettled” weather arrives with showery rain forecast until Sunday.

A Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway from 4pm on Friday until midnight on Saturday.

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy rain with thundery downpours. This could lead to spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Looking at the general forecast, tonight is due to be mostly dry with some scattered showers and a few isolated showers in the west and northwest.

Tomorrow morning is forecast to be largely dry with good spells of sunshine. The afternoon will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with the odd showers.

Towards tomorrow evening, thicker cloud will most in across the southwest with patchy rain developing later.

Highest tempertures tomorrow will range between 19 and 23 degrees.

Met Éireann has said conditions will become “unsettled” towards the weekend.

Tomorrow night will see outbreaks of light rain rain or drizzle along southwestern counties early in the night. Bands of rain will move north over the country night the night, too.

Friday is due to be a very wet, cloudy and blustery day with bands of rain moving north across the country from early morning. The rain will be followed by showers, some heavy with the chance of spot flooding.

Friday night will see conditions stay rather cloudy and wet with widespread showers, some turning heavy at times.

A good mix of sunshine and showers are forecast on Saturday. Some of these showers are forecast to be most persistent in the west.

Met Éireann has said current indications are that Sunday will be another mix of scattered showers and sunny spells with the best chance of dry weather in the east of the country.