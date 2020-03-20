This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 March, 2020
Sunny, dry and mild conditions on the way with temperatures to reach 14 degrees

It’s set to be a sunny day across the country today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Mar 2020, 9:07 AM
Image: Shutterstock/sumroeng chinnapan
Image: Shutterstock/sumroeng chinnapan

SOME GOOD NEWS, it’s going to be a mild, dry and sunny few days ahead as we enter the weekend. 

It’s set to be a sunny day across the country today, with temperatures ranging between 8 and 11 degrees. 

Met Éireann has said there will be some light and patchy rain in the west of Munster tonight, but it will be a clear night elsewhere in the country. 

Tomorrow, it’s forecast to be mainly dry in all areas, with a risk of some rain along the west coast early in the day. 

Looking at Sunday, Met Éireann says it will be a dry, sunny day with temperatures ranging between 12 degrees in the west and 10 degrees in the east. 

It will be cold overnight on Sunday, with temperatures dipping below freezing, the forecaster said. 

Monday is expected to be dry with a good deal of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures of up to 14 degrees possible. 

It’s due to remain dry overnight on Monday, with temperatures falling back to between 5 and 3 degrees. 

Met Éireann has said the settled spell looks set to continue through Tuesday, with another dry day on the cards with sunshine and temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees. 

Current indications from the forecaster suggest a southerly wind with the possibility of outbreaks of rain from Wednesday onwards.

