Status Yellow warning issued for one county as strong winds and rain continue

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for Donegal as a weather advisory remains in place nationwide.

Met Éireann’s weather advisory kicked in on Thursday at 6pm and remains in place until 6pm this evening.

The forecaster has warned that “unseasonably windy weather” is expected to affect the country during this period.

“Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement from unsecured outdoor items,” it said.

A Status Yellow wind warning has this morning been issued for Donegal. The warning kicked in at 9am and will remain valid until 6pm today.

Met Éireann has warned southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 80 to 90km/h.

Today is forecast to be windy and showery, with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

There will be sunny spells across Leinster this morning, but it will be cloudy overall with scattered heavy showers and a risk of hail.

More general rain is forecast to move into Connacht this afternoon, extending across the northern half of the country this evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 12 to 16 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tonight is due to be blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting the northern half of the country. However, this will become confined to the north of Ulster by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is expected to start off dull and damp across parts of the north, but it’s due to be a dry day otherwise with sunny spells.

Conditions will be milder, with highest temperatures ranging between 14 and 20 degrees, warmest across the south midlands and Leinster.

Met Éireann has said it’s expected to be generally dry and warm next week in light southerly breezes.

However, it said patchy rain and drizzle will occur in parts of the country, too, mainly across the west and northwest.