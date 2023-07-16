Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for six counties

MET EIREANN HAS issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties in the south of the country.

The warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight and covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster said that there would be some thunder and lightning in parts of the country this evening, near intense downpours.

Level: Yellow⚠️



Type: Thunderstorm⛈️



Some thunder and lightning in parts this evening near intense downpours⛈️



Affected Regions: Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford



Expected Onset: Sunday 16/7/2023 15:42



Expires: Sunday 16/7/2023 21:00 pic.twitter.com/BQFmrYJ61H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2023

It is also due to be blustery at times, with isolated showers and some mist overnight.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will turn mostly cloudy in the southwest in the evening with rain developing there towards the end of the day. There will be highs of 17 to 19 degrees with a light, occasionally moderate, westerly breeze.