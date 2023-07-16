Advertisement

Sunday 16 July 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Weather
Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for six counties
It will be in place until 9pm tonight.
10.4k
7
38 minutes ago

MET EIREANN HAS issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties in the south of the country.

The warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight and covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster said that there would be some thunder and lightning in parts of the country this evening, near intense downpours.

It is also due to be blustery at times, with isolated showers and some mist overnight.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will turn mostly cloudy in the southwest in the evening with rain developing there towards the end of the day. There will be highs of 17 to 19 degrees with a light, occasionally moderate, westerly breeze.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
