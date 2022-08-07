Met Éireann says next week could see 'heatwave' conditions

MET ÉIREANN HAS advised of possible heatwave conditions next week, with temperatures likely to reach the mid- to high-20s.

High pressure is set to bring a prolonged spell of settled weather, with temperatures rising as the week progresses.

Advertisement

After a mild night tonight, tomorrow will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine. Top temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees in just light southwest or variable breezes.

Monday night will be mostly dry, and Tuesday will be hotter again, with long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day, and top temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees.

On Wednesday, temperatures are likely to range between 22 to 26 degrees, with prolonged sunshine. Thursday and Friday will remain the same, with temperatures possibly climbing even higher, into the high 20s.

It will be warm at night also, with temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.