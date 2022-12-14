Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Status Orange: 19 counties warned of 'extreme cold' as temperatures to drop to -7 degrees tonight

Tonight is to be bitterly cold as a weather warning is in place for 19 counties.

47 minutes ago
An Orange weather warning for low temperature/ ice comes into effect this evening for 19 counties.
MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a status orange low temperature/ ice warning that will come into effect from 6pm as widespread temperatures below -5 degrees are expected tonight, leading to severe frost and ice. 

The counties impacted are: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon. 

The warning is in place until noon on Thursday. Anyone travelling is advised to exercise extreme caution. 

The rest of the country remains under a status yellow low temperature/ ice warning as widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches are expected. 

Today will see frost and icy conditions persisting with any showers potentially falling as sleet or snow. 

Temperatures will remain below freezing this morning, reaching between zero and +1 degrees in the afternoon (slightly higher along the coasts) and they will then quickly fall back to -4 degrees by late afternoon, and continue to fall into the evening. 

It will be a mainly dry and sunny day, with isolated showed in the northwest and north 

Tonight will see widespread temperatures as low as -7 degrees, and locally several degrees lower. 

Temperatures at coasts will fall between -1 and +1 degrees. 

Tomorrow morning will see temperatures remain below freezing, with some parts of the midlands remaining sub-zero throughout the day. 

In the afternoon temperatures will rise to between 0 and +2 degrees. 

Nationally in the days ahead, the cold weather is to continue, and parts of Ulster will see snow on Thursday night. 

There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast from Saturday night, but it is expected that daytime temperatures will creep up to 2 to 4 degrees, and higher along the coasts at the weekend. 

Met Éireann says that current indications suggests that an increasing  southerly wind will bring rain and a spell of milder weather for a time next week. 

