Dublin: -4°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Temperatures plunged to -11 degrees last night but some respite from cold expected at the weekend

The weekend will feature milder weather but temperatures may drop again next week.

4 minutes ago 282 Views 0 Comments
A frosty morning in Dublin today. Pic: Rollingnews.ie.
The weekend is set to offer a break from the cold as milder weather is expected after a lowest temperature of -10.8 degrees was recorded in Co Cavan last night and lows of -5 to -8 degrees are expected this evening. 

However, it will become cooler again from next Tuesday. 

Today is set to be very cold, though sunny and mainly dry with a few wintry showers in the north and northwest. 

Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout the day, as temperatures will range between 0 and +3 degrees generally, with it being slightly warmer along the coasts. 

A status orange low temperature/ ice warning is still in place for the following counties until noon today, as there is a possibility of severe frost and ice: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon

There is also an orange low temperature/ ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht this evening as temperatures below -5 degrees are expected widely. 

Those who are travelling are advised to exercise caution as frost and ice may lead to hazardous conditions.  

Tonight is to be dry in the main but some freezing fogs will develop, mostly in the midlands. Lowest temperatures of -8 degrees can be expected in some areas, but generally temperatures are forecasted to fall to -5 degrees. 

Tomorrow will still be very cold but, but freezing fog will gradually clear. There will be isolated rain showers which will become heavier and more widespread across the western part of the country. Isolated thunderstorms and hail is also forecasted for the northwest coasts, which will transition to snow and sleet further inland. 

Temperatures will rang from 0 to +3 degrees during the afternoon, however Friday night will not be a bitterly cold as the weather we have been experiencing. It will go between -3 and +2 degrees generally. 

Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and sleet will become more widespread with some turning to snow, especially over higher ground. 

Saturday will see a gradual return to more moderate weather, as temperatures will rise to between 4 and 8 degrees in the south and 1 and 3 degrees in the northern half of the country. 

Saturday night will coldest early on, with lows of -1 degrees in the north and +2 degrees in the south, but it will turn much milder in the south later in the night as a band of rain pushes up. 

As it meets the cooler air over the northern half of the country it may fall as sleet or even snow over higher ground for a time before transitioning back to rain. 

On Sunday it will become milder everywhere with showery outbreaks of rain on Sunday night while Met Éireann is forecasting that lowest temperatures will hold at a balmy 8 to 12 degrees. 

On Monday, after a mild, damp and mostly cloudy start, cooler showery conditions will spread from the west along with sunny spells. 

It then looks to get “gradually colder throughout next week.” 

Alan O’ Reilly from Carlow Weather said that it looks like temperatures are set to drop again from Tuesday, and that there is still uncertainty beyond the midweek point but the risk of a “cool Christmas is increasing.” 

A status yellow weather warning for low temperature/ ice is still in place for the entire country until noon tomorrow. 

Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie

