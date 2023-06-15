Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 15 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Met Eireann weather map.
# Weather
Chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding as hot weather continues
The rest of the week is to be very warm with outbreaks of rain and possible thunderstorms.
2.2k
0
26 minutes ago

MET EIREANN  HAS forecasted possible thunderstorms and spot flooding, most likely in the midlands and the northwest, as temperatures remain high. 

Scattered heavy showers are expected to develop this afternoon, but otherwise the day is to remain dry and sunny. 

It’s set to be very warm with temperature highs of 22 to 26 degrees today. Sea breezes will keep coastal areas slightly cooler. 

Rain will clear this evening, leaving dry conditions. However more showers will move into the southwest later in the night. 

Tomorrow showers will become more widespread, becoming heavy at times, with a chance of thunderstorms again. 

Highest temperatures will be in Ulster and north Leinster. 

High temperatures are also forecasted for the rest of the week, alongside scattered and heavy rain showers at different periods, and possible thunderstorms. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     