Chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding as hot weather continues

MET EIREANN HAS forecasted possible thunderstorms and spot flooding, most likely in the midlands and the northwest, as temperatures remain high.
Scattered heavy showers are expected to develop this afternoon, but otherwise the day is to remain dry and sunny.
It’s set to be very warm with temperature highs of 22 to 26 degrees today. Sea breezes will keep coastal areas slightly cooler.
Rain will clear this evening, leaving dry conditions. However more showers will move into the southwest later in the night.
Tomorrow showers will become more widespread, becoming heavy at times, with a chance of thunderstorms again.
Highest temperatures will be in Ulster and north Leinster.
High temperatures are also forecasted for the rest of the week, alongside scattered and heavy rain showers at different periods, and possible thunderstorms.
