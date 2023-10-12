Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 12 October 2023 Dublin: 12°C
All Along The Banks Of The Grand Canal.
Your Say
Have you dusted off your winter coat today?
There is a chill in the air…
2.3k
10
45 minutes ago

TEMPERATURES IN IRELAND have finally dipped, bringing the kind of autumnal chill we’d usually expect this time of year. 

On Monday we saw highs of 23 degrees in some areas, during an unusual warm spell for October. 

Today, temperatures will be 12 degrees in most places, with lows this evening of between 2 and 8 degrees. 

Maybe you have been waiting to walk around with a pumpkin spice latte listening to Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, maybe you dreamed of summer going on forever…

Whatever your seasonal persuasion, we want to know, have you dusted off your winter coat? 


Poll Results:

No.  (421)
Yes. (336)
I'm in Galway, so I carry a raincoat regardless. (57)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     