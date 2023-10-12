Have you dusted off your winter coat today?

TEMPERATURES IN IRELAND have finally dipped, bringing the kind of autumnal chill we’d usually expect this time of year.

On Monday we saw highs of 23 degrees in some areas, during an unusual warm spell for October.

Advertisement

Today, temperatures will be 12 degrees in most places, with lows this evening of between 2 and 8 degrees.

Maybe you have been waiting to walk around with a pumpkin spice latte listening to Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, maybe you dreamed of summer going on forever…

Whatever your seasonal persuasion, we want to know, have you dusted off your winter coat?

