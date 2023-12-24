Ireland to be one of Europe's warmest countries this Christmas eve, with wind and rain forecast

MET EIREANN HAS forecasted a windy day this Christmas Eve in Ireland, with some rain showers earlier on in the day, which should clear southwards.

Fresh, strong and gusty winds are expected, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which should gradually clear up as the day goes on.

It will also be a very mild day, with Ireland to be one of the warmest countries in Europe this Christmas eve.

Clear spells are expected too from the north. We can expect highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, as the weather has remained mild in recent days.

A balmy start to Christmas Eve with Ireland one of the warmest spots in Europe, up to 13c! A damp start also but rain clearing South with some bright spells and scattered showers developing, still very windy with Malin Head up to 98kmh! pic.twitter.com/aLImUgNmlK — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 24, 2023

Tonight temperatures will drop to between 5 and 10 degrees.

Christmas Day is to be breezy and mostly cloudy.

There will be some rain or drizzle in the south during the morning and afternoon, with scattered showers across the rest of the country.

Temperatures will peak between 7 and 11 degrees – so a white Christmas is not looking likely.