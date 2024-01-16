Sleet and snow for parts of the country today as temperatures to drop to - 4 tonight

IRELAND IS DUE for another very cold day, with temperatures to drop below freezing again tonight.

A number of weather warnings are in place from Met Éireann.

This morning frost and ice will gradually clear, with sleet and snow showers in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster transitioning to rain and drizzle by mid morning. Highest temperatures of 3-7 degrees are expected during the day, with temperatures then dropping as low as -4 degrees tonight.

Patches of fog or freezing fog may develop in some parts overnight.

Wintry showers of snow and sleet are forecasted for tonight, which will become increasingly confined to the west and north as the night goes on, Met Éireann has said.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht until 11am this morning.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be very cold in these areas this morning until 11am, with severe frost and icy stretches in parts. This will cause difficult travelling conditions.

Advertisement

Lowest official temperature this morning is now -7.4c at Thomastown in Kilkenny. Lovely early colour in the sky near in Tullow with some good sunny spells ahead. Rain, sleet and snow in Northern areas. pic.twitter.com/9M70BG2c5E — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 16, 2024

People are being advised to look out for those who are vulnerable to issues caused by the cold, and also to be mindful of animal welfare issues.

There is also a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Louth in place until 11 am this morning, as overnight there have been outbreaks of sleet and snow in some areas, which could cause dangerous driving conditions.

There are also Status Yellow snow-ice warnings in place for Donegal and the Northern Ireland counties until 11am this morning.

Many have woken up to snowfall in Belfast city this morning.

We’re live with the latest on the snow and ice on @bbcradioulster & @BBCRadioFoyle this morning. Warnings are in place. (Photo - Clonard Monastery, Belfast). #IrlSnow #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/X0LGxE1UFd — Barra Best (@barrabest) January 16, 2024

Met Éireann has a cold weather advisory in place until Friday.

It said that arctic air will cause hazards in the coming days, with sharp to severe frosts, icy patches, sleet and snow all expected. Northern areas are to be most affected, and snow showers will be heaviest for those living in hilly parts.