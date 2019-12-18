This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's going to be wet, windy and cold over the next 24 hours

Expect plenty of wind and rain over the next today and into the evening.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 8:55 AM
12 minutes ago 961 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938945
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography

WITH ONLY A few days left until Christmas, expect the weather to be wet, windy and cold. 

Met Éireann is forecasting rain for all of the country today, spreading from Munster over the course of the day with temperatures between six and 10 degrees. 

Rain will be heaviest in the south and the east, with Met Éireann warning of a risk of localised flooding. 

The weather is set to get worse tonight, with strong and gusty winds predicted across the country. 

In Galway and along the western coast, wind and gusts will be particularly strong as temperatures drop to between three and six degrees. 

While it will be very windy tonight, in the west gusts could reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour to 130 kilometres per hour. 

As we get closer to Christmas, the weather might not be as bad – but Met Éireann is predicting that things will be “changeable” in most places. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie