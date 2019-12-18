It's going to be wet, windy and cold over the next 24 hours

WITH ONLY A few days left until Christmas, expect the weather to be wet, windy and cold.

Met Éireann is forecasting rain for all of the country today, spreading from Munster over the course of the day with temperatures between six and 10 degrees.

Rain will be heaviest in the south and the east, with Met Éireann warning of a risk of localised flooding.

The weather is set to get worse tonight, with strong and gusty winds predicted across the country.

In Galway and along the western coast, wind and gusts will be particularly strong as temperatures drop to between three and six degrees.

While it will be very windy tonight, in the west gusts could reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour to 130 kilometres per hour.

As we get closer to Christmas, the weather might not be as bad – but Met Éireann is predicting that things will be “changeable” in most places.