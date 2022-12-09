Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Met Éireann warn of treacherous conditions amid freezing fog and icy roads

A Status Yellow freezing fog warning is now in effect nationwide.

21 minutes ago
Cars drive in fog along the M7 in Kildare
Cars drive in fog along the M7 in Kildare
Image: RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAVE warned of treacherous conditions across the country, with a freezing fog warning now in place nationwide.

The forecaster has said that it will remain cold over the weekend and into next week due to an Arctic airmass, with sharp to severe frosts expected alongside ice and black ice on footpaths and roads.

A nationwide Status Yellow freezing fog warning is now in effect until midday tomorrow, with a Status Yellow ice warning set to come into effect at 7pm this evening.

Met Éireann have warned that patches of freezing fog may create hazardous driving conditions.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is currently in place in Donegal and will not lift until midday tomorrow.

Yellow warnings are also in place in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office issuing an ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry.

In its forecast this evening, Met Éireann have said that it will remain “very chilly” this evening, while most parts of the country will remain dry.

However, the forecaster has warned of some showers of rain, sleet and hail, particularly in coastal counties. Snow flurries may also occur but mainly in higher areas.

This evening, lowest temperatures are expected to be between -4 and -1 degrees.

Driving conditions

Motorists travelling home this evening are being warned of severe delays on the M50, with heavy traffic heading in both directions.

There are also delays being reported on the M1 Northbound by the Dublin Port Tunnel, with traffic merging from Santry/Coolock and the Swords Road now being metered.

