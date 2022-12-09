Met Éireann warn of treacherous conditions amid freezing fog and icy roads

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MET ÉIREANN HAVE warned of treacherous conditions across the country, with a freezing fog warning now in place nationwide.
The forecaster has said that it will remain cold over the weekend and into next week due to an Arctic airmass, with sharp to severe frosts expected alongside ice and black ice on footpaths and roads.
A nationwide Status Yellow freezing fog warning is now in effect until midday tomorrow, with a Status Yellow ice warning set to come into effect at 7pm this evening.
Met Éireann have warned that patches of freezing fog may create hazardous driving conditions.
Very cold over the weekend with temps struggling to get above freezing📉— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2022
Dry Saturday & Sunday apart from a few wintry showers🌨️
Treacherous conditions: severe frosts, icy stretches & some freezing fog 🥶
Check out https://t.co/Iz4Qfm9qBB for info on winter weather preparation pic.twitter.com/tVS5KT5CrA
A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is currently in place in Donegal and will not lift until midday tomorrow.
Yellow warnings are also in place in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office issuing an ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry.
In its forecast this evening, Met Éireann have said that it will remain “very chilly” this evening, while most parts of the country will remain dry.
However, the forecaster has warned of some showers of rain, sleet and hail, particularly in coastal counties. Snow flurries may also occur but mainly in higher areas.
This evening, lowest temperatures are expected to be between -4 and -1 degrees.
Driving conditions
Motorists travelling home this evening are being warned of severe delays on the M50, with heavy traffic heading in both directions.
🛣️ M50 🛣️— LiveDrive (@LiveDrive) December 9, 2022
Severe delays in both directions, as people head home for the weekend on this cold and icy evening ❄️🎄@dcctraffic @dublincityfm @TFIupdates pic.twitter.com/WE4na79Fpo
There are also delays being reported on the M1 Northbound by the Dublin Port Tunnel, with traffic merging from Santry/Coolock and the Swords Road now being metered.
