Motorists warned of icy roads this morning as Status Yellow warning remains in place

MOTORISTS TRAVELLING ON Irish roads have been warned about frosty and icy conditions this morning, with areas in the Midlands particularly affected.

It follows what Met Éireann described as “the coldest night of winter so far” with temperatures dropping to -7 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Clare until 10 o’clock this morning

AA Roadwatch reports icy conditions in Galway, Longford, Roscommon, Cavan, Kildare, Carlow and Tipperary, where caution on all routes is advised.

Local and secondary routes in Birr, Co Offaly are also reported to be very icy, while there are also said to be frosty conditions in parts of counties Leitrim, Mayo and Monaghan.

In Wicklow, the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are both reported to be impassable due to icy road conditions and drivers are being told to use alternative routes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Met Éireann says frost and ice will linger in some parts of the country throughout the day and that it will remain dry with some sunny spells throughout the day, apart from some wintry showers in Leinster.

Highest temperatures will be between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, before frost and freezing fog return to many areas this evening when lows of -3 to +1 degrees are expected.