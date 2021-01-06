Two national Status Yellow warnings issued with snow and -4 temperatures expected tonight

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two weather warnings for the entire country as cold and snowy conditions continue tonight.

A Status Yellow low-temperature weather warning for all 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland will be in effect from 8pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as minus 3 or 4 degrees while the warning is in place.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for all 26 counties will take effect at 11pm tonight and will be in effect until 11am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says that snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions, with some accumulations possible.

The forecaster expects that a band of rain, sleet and snow will move across Ireland from the northwest tonight, and warns of some snow accumulations in parts.

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow snow and ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry for Thursday night.

The warning in the North is valid from midnight until 9am tomorrow.

Rain, sleet and snow are expected to clear southwards tomorrow, with brighter conditions and sunny forecast to extend to all areas during the afternoon. Highest temperatures on Thursday will be between 1 and 5 degrees.