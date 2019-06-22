Status Yellow rain warning issued for Waterford as downpours to spread across the country tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Co Waterford tomorrow.

The warning is valid from 5am on Sunday morning to 9pm on Sunday night, when persistent and heavy rain with accumulations of up to 40mm are expected in the county.

The forecaster also says there is potential for the warning to be extended to other counties.

Despite sunny spells and temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius today, rain is expected spread across the country from the southwest overnight.

Heavy rain in the south will push slowly northwards over the country during Sunday afternoon, with the potential for spot flooding parts and a risk of thundery downpours.

However, conditions will remain humid tomorrow, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees expected.