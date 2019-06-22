This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Yellow rain warning issued for Waterford as downpours to spread across the country tomorrow

Met Éireann says there the warning could be extended to other counties.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 11:51 AM
16 minutes ago 1,746 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693559
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Co Waterford tomorrow.

The warning is valid from 5am on Sunday morning to 9pm on Sunday night, when persistent and heavy rain with accumulations of up to 40mm are expected in the county.

The forecaster also says there is potential for the warning to be extended to other counties.

Despite sunny spells and temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius today, rain is expected spread across the country from the southwest overnight.

Heavy rain in the south will push slowly northwards over the country during Sunday afternoon, with the potential for spot flooding parts and a risk of thundery downpours.

However, conditions will remain humid tomorrow, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees expected.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie