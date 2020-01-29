This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mild conditions on the way ... but rain and drizzle to continue into the weekend

Highest temperatures will range between 7 to 10 degrees today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 7:56 AM
55 minutes ago 2,819 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4984127
Image: Shutterstock/aroon phadee
Image: Shutterstock/aroon phadee

AFTER A FREEZING start to the week, some milder weather is on the way. 

Met Éireann says it will be mostly cloudy today with a good deal of dry weather. However, there will be some patchy rain or drizzle at times. 

In north Ulster, more persistent rain will continue for most of the day. 

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh southwest winds, strong along northwest coasts. 

Today is due to remain mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud. There will be some drizzle over the northern half of the country.

After midnight, outbreaks and rain and drizzle are expected to move in from the west. 

Temperatures will drop to as low as 3 to 6 degrees tonight. 

Again, tomorrow morning is forecast to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. 

The rainy conditions are set to clear somewhat in the afternoon with brighter, sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers in the west, however. 

Tomorrow night is forecast to be mostly dry. However, rain will spread in from the west later in the night and extend to all areas by Friday morning with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds. 

Temperatures will drop to as low as 5 to 8 degrees tomorrow night.

Scattered showers are expected to continue on Friday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie