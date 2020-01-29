Mild conditions on the way ... but rain and drizzle to continue into the weekend

AFTER A FREEZING start to the week, some milder weather is on the way.

Met Éireann says it will be mostly cloudy today with a good deal of dry weather. However, there will be some patchy rain or drizzle at times.

In north Ulster, more persistent rain will continue for most of the day.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh southwest winds, strong along northwest coasts.

Today is due to remain mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud. There will be some drizzle over the northern half of the country.

After midnight, outbreaks and rain and drizzle are expected to move in from the west.

Temperatures will drop to as low as 3 to 6 degrees tonight.

Again, tomorrow morning is forecast to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The rainy conditions are set to clear somewhat in the afternoon with brighter, sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers in the west, however.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be mostly dry. However, rain will spread in from the west later in the night and extend to all areas by Friday morning with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds.

Temperatures will drop to as low as 5 to 8 degrees tomorrow night.

Scattered showers are expected to continue on Friday.