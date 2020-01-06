This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A very wet and windy start to the week in store but it could hit as high as 14 degrees tomorrow

By Sean Murray Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:36 AM
59 minutes ago 3,233 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954688
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A WIND WARNING remains in place for three southerly counties this morning, as the country deals with a very wet and windy start to the week. 

The Status Yellow wind warning for coastal areas of Wexford, Cork and Waterford remains in place until 11am, while another warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry lasted until 8am.

Met Éireann said it will remain very windy for a time this morning with a band of heavy rain moving quickly eastwards across the country. 

The rain will then clear before lunchtime with some sunny spells and well-scattered showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees. 

We can also expect outbreaks of rain on what’s set to be a chilly night this evening.

Tomorrow will see damp and windy conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain accompanied by strong to gale force southwesterly winds.

It will be very mild, however, with the highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees.

This mild weather won’t last however, with temperatures set to drop as low as 4 degrees again by Thursday. 

Overall the weather outlook is changeable with wet and windy weather forecast throughout the week.

Early indications for the next weekend suggest spells of rain and the risk of very strong winds. 

