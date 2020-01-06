A very wet and windy start to the week in store but it could hit as high as 14 degrees tomorrow

A WIND WARNING remains in place for three southerly counties this morning, as the country deals with a very wet and windy start to the week.

The Status Yellow wind warning for coastal areas of Wexford, Cork and Waterford remains in place until 11am, while another warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry lasted until 8am.

Met Éireann said it will remain very windy for a time this morning with a band of heavy rain moving quickly eastwards across the country.

The rain will then clear before lunchtime with some sunny spells and well-scattered showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees.

We can also expect outbreaks of rain on what’s set to be a chilly night this evening.

Tomorrow will see damp and windy conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain accompanied by strong to gale force southwesterly winds.

It will be very mild, however, with the highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees.

This mild weather won’t last however, with temperatures set to drop as low as 4 degrees again by Thursday.

Overall the weather outlook is changeable with wet and windy weather forecast throughout the week.

Early indications for the next weekend suggest spells of rain and the risk of very strong winds.