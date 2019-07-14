This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's going to be a very warm, sunny day today with temperatures set to peak at 25 degrees

But enjoy it while you can because it’s set to get rainy again from Tuesday onwards.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 11:32 AM
17 minutes ago 2,108 Views 5 Comments
TODAY IS SET to be a dry and sunny day, with top temperatures set to range from 20 to 25 degrees around the country. 

The west of the country is set for the finest weather today, with a few clouds forming in the east, Met Éireann said.

Tonight will also be dry with good clear spells and temperatures in the teens and that’ll continue into tomorrow.

Monday will be also be warm with top temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees. However, cloud will start to move into the south and west bringing scattered showers.

Tuesday will see conditions turning unsettled with showery conditions. Temperatures will still reach the 20s, however, with Wednesday also set to be a cloudy, rainy day. 

Thursday and Friday will see this unsettled weather continuing with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy in places. 

