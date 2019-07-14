It's going to be a very warm, sunny day today with temperatures set to peak at 25 degrees

TODAY IS SET to be a dry and sunny day, with top temperatures set to range from 20 to 25 degrees around the country.

The west of the country is set for the finest weather today, with a few clouds forming in the east, Met Éireann said.

Today will be a dry and sunny day, with just a few clouds forming over the eastern half of the country in light northeast to easterly breezes. It will be very warm with top temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees. pic.twitter.com/K531JVGsGw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 14, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tonight will also be dry with good clear spells and temperatures in the teens and that’ll continue into tomorrow.

Monday will be also be warm with top temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees. However, cloud will start to move into the south and west bringing scattered showers.

Tuesday will see conditions turning unsettled with showery conditions. Temperatures will still reach the 20s, however, with Wednesday also set to be a cloudy, rainy day.

Thursday and Friday will see this unsettled weather continuing with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy in places.