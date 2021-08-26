#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Temperatures to reach up to 26 degrees today in parts with plenty of sunshine

The recent spell of good weather is set to stick around until at least this weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 1:11 PM
36 minutes ago 2,172 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5532207
A beach near Cleggan in Connemara, Galway on Tuesday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
A beach near Cleggan in Connemara, Galway on Tuesday.
A beach near Cleggan in Connemara, Galway on Tuesday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TODAY IS ANOTHER warm, dry and sunny day for most parts of the country as temperatures creep up further to reach as high as 26 degrees.

Although Met Éireann said there is “plenty of warm sunshine” across the country this afternoon, a few patches of mist and fog will linger along some coastal areas in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

As for tomorrow, it will be dry and mostly sunny again once any morning mist and fog clears. The forecaster said an isolated light shower may develop in some western areas in the afternoon. 

Temperatures look set to stay between 20 and 24 degrees. 

Saturday will see most parts remain dry with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees but slightly cooler along eastern and northern coasts.

Sunday will be a bit cloudier, but should still stay dry. Temperatures will also be slightly lower, ranging between 17 and 23 degrees. 

The forecaster reported highest temperatures of 25.1 degrees yesterday and 12.8 hours of sunshine at one weather observing station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said on Tuesday that the recent spell of good weather is set to stick around until at least this weekend and potentially into next week. 

“It looks like this settled spell will take us into the early days of meteorological autumn, though indications suggest that temperatures next week will be closer to average, in the high teens or low twenties,” Kealy said. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie