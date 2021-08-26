Temperatures to reach up to 26 degrees today in parts with plenty of sunshine

TODAY IS ANOTHER warm, dry and sunny day for most parts of the country as temperatures creep up further to reach as high as 26 degrees.

Although Met Éireann said there is “plenty of warm sunshine” across the country this afternoon, a few patches of mist and fog will linger along some coastal areas in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

As for tomorrow, it will be dry and mostly sunny again once any morning mist and fog clears. The forecaster said an isolated light shower may develop in some western areas in the afternoon.

Temperatures look set to stay between 20 and 24 degrees.

Saturday will see most parts remain dry with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees but slightly cooler along eastern and northern coasts.

Sunday will be a bit cloudier, but should still stay dry. Temperatures will also be slightly lower, ranging between 17 and 23 degrees.

The forecaster reported highest temperatures of 25.1 degrees yesterday and 12.8 hours of sunshine at one weather observing station.

Good sunshine☀️ & temperatures🌡️ into the mid 20's today. Mount Dillon saw the highest temperature at 25.1°C, while the best of the sunshine was at Belmullet with 12.8 hours recorded😎



View today's full weather reports on our Current Observations page⬇️https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/DU8qVCv0Wa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 25, 2021

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said on Tuesday that the recent spell of good weather is set to stick around until at least this weekend and potentially into next week.

“It looks like this settled spell will take us into the early days of meteorological autumn, though indications suggest that temperatures next week will be closer to average, in the high teens or low twenties,” Kealy said.