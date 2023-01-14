Met Éireann issues winter weather warning for next week with low temperatures forecast

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a winter weather warning for all of Ireland that will remain in place until Thursday.

The national forecaster said it will be cold across the country from tomorrow evening, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected. There is also the possibility of freezing fog.

The warning took effect yesterday afternoon and is in place until noon on Thursday.

Additionally, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal which is valid until 10pm tonight.

Advertisement

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim and Derry, which is in place until 1am on Sunday.

Today will be cold🥶 with sunny spells⛅️.



Showers🌧️ will extend eastwards, some heavy with hail & isolated thunderstorms⛈️ possible.



This afternoon, westerly winds🌬️ will become very strong in the NW & N with gales and severe gusts🍃 in coastal areas.



Highs of 4 to 7°C pic.twitter.com/DpGB3H48no — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 14, 2023

Today’s forecast is for cold weather with sunny spells. There will be showers in the east which will extend to most of the country, with some hail and thunderstorms possible.

It will be windy in the afternoon, with particularly strong westerly winds in the north and northwest of the country. There will gales and severe gusts in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will be between four and seven degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy in Connacht, Munster and south Leinster, with showers or longer spells of rain. There will be sunny spells in Ulster and north Leinster, but showers will develop there through the day, with some hail or isolated thunderstorms possible.