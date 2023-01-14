Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 14 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie File photo
# chilly
Met Éireann issues winter weather warning for next week with low temperatures forecast
Some showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected.
8.5k
9
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a winter weather warning for all of Ireland that will remain in place until Thursday.

The national forecaster said it will be cold across the country from tomorrow evening, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected. There is also the possibility of freezing fog.

The warning took effect yesterday afternoon and is in place until noon on Thursday.

Additionally, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal which is valid until 10pm tonight.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim and Derry, which is in place until 1am on Sunday.

Today’s forecast is for cold weather with sunny spells. There will be showers in the east which will extend to most of the country, with some hail and thunderstorms possible.

It will be windy in the afternoon, with particularly strong westerly winds in the north and northwest of the country. There will gales and severe gusts in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will be between four and seven degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy in Connacht, Munster and south Leinster, with showers or longer spells of rain. There will be sunny spells in Ulster and north Leinster, but showers will develop there through the day, with some hail or isolated thunderstorms possible.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     