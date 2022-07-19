Poll: Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S GOING TO be another hot one today with temperatures expected to reach up to 28 degress in certain parts of the country.
Beaches and beauty spots across the country were thronged with people yesterday and it’s expected to be similar today.
However, many sites were left littered with rubbish once the crowds left.
So, this morning we want to know: Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (8)