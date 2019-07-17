It'll stay warm into the weekend... but we'll also have to put up with heavy and persistent rain

THE WEATHER TODAY will be considerably more rainy than it has been, as top temperatures dip below 20 degrees as heavy and persistent rain moves in.

Met Éireann is forecasting an increasingly unsettled week ahead with rain or showers on most days.

It’ll be cloudy and wet in many parts of the north and west this morning, with the rain moving eastwards and turning showery in the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow will be largely the same with sunny spells and scattered shows. Ulster will get the most prolonged and heavy showers.

It’ll be cooler for the next few days before becoming warm and humid from Friday onwards again.

There’s also a “risk of conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight in western and northern coastal areas”, Met Éireann said.

Friday will see temperatures top 22 degrees but there’ll also be rain countrywide, turning heavy in places.

This will carry on into the weekend where we can expect warm temperatures and more rain.