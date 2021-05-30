Weather set to remain hot and dry today, with sunny spells expected all across the country

IT’S SET TO be another scorcher of a day today, with the fine weather expected to continue until the middle of the week.

This afternoon, there will be good sunny spells across the country and will remain mostly dry. There will be some showers later this afternoon, most likely in Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

The temperatures are set to remain high, with highest temperatures of between 17 to 21 degrees.

This evening, it will be dry and clear with some patches of mist and fog along the southern coasts. Temperatures are expected to drop to lows between 6 and 10 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will remain dry and have some sunshine across most of the country. In coastal counties in the west, it’ll be cloudier with some drizzle near the coasts.

Temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 20 degrees, but may be cooler along the south coast.

Further next week, it is set to remain dry and warm at the start of the week. Later o in the week the weather will turn a bit more unsettled.