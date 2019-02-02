This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 February, 2019
Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost

Temperatures for today are to vary at between two to six degrees.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 8:01 AM
27 minutes ago 6,214 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473388
A winter wonderland near the Wicklow Gap in west Wicklow,
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS update its status yellow snow-ice warning, applying it for the entire country until noon tomorrow. 

The forecaster’s warning says that it will remain very cold with severe frost and ice this morning that return tonight. 

Temperatures for today are to remain very cold at between two to six degrees with some wintry showers in the west.

Some snow showers are being predicted for northern and northwestern areas today with more snow on higher ground in the north and northeast tonight.

Temperatures for tonight could drop to minus three degrees in midland and eastern areas and Met Éireann is warning that this could lead to sharp or severe frost.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists that particular care should be taken on secondary roads due to lingering frost and that drivers should maintain a greater distance from the car on front. 

Some roads across the country have been closed, among them on higher ground in Wicklow and in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in the midlands.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

