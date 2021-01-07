#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
Warning of treacherous conditions on roads on a very cold, wintry morning around the country

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads after wintry showers overnight.

By Sean Murray Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 9:45 AM
Johnstown Park in Dublin this morning
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
TWO STATUS YELLOW weather warnings issued by Met Éireann were due to expire this morning, as Ireland woke up to widespread cold and icy conditions today. 

The forecaster said that light sleet and snow will continue to spread southwards during the morning with slight accumulations of snow combined with ice leading to treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

Its snow/ice and low temperature warnings were due to expire at 11am but it is nonetheless set to be very cold today and tonight, with lows of -4 expected this evening. 

AA Roadwatch has said this morning that the weather is affecting numerous routes around the country. 

It includes:

  • KILDARE: Gardaí in Kildare are advising care on all routes following recent snowfall which has resulted in slippery conditions.
  • WICKLOW: The Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are both impassable due to icy road conditions. Use alternative routes.
  • SLIGO: Icy conditions around Ballymote and on local roads around Sligo Town. Care is needed in all areas in the county however due to treacherous conditions. Watch out for black ice.
  • DONEGAL: Routes around Milford and Ramelton are slippery with ice.
  • CAVAN: Care is needed around Bailieborough due to ice on the roads.
  • MONAGHAN: There’s snow and ice on routes in Carrickmacross so take extreme care if making an essential journey.
  • MAYO: Watch out for icy patches on secondary routes and in sheltered areas.
  • CORK CITY: Snow has been reported on routes around Cork City this morning.
  • KERRY: Reports of icy conditions on roads in north Kerry.
  • KILKENNY: Gardaí in Kilkenny City have reported snow. Take care in the area due to slippery conditions.
  • CLARE: Some slush and icy secondary routes around Ennis and also in Shannon.

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to take care, as it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle in snow or ice. 

Road users are being advised to reduce their speed, keep manoeuvres gentle and leave plenty of space between yourself and other road users.

