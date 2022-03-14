#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 March 2022
Mostly dry weather and sunny spells in store for long weekend ahead

Met Éireann said St Patrick’s Day will see a mix of showers and sunny patches.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 14 Mar 2022, 5:46 PM
Image: Shutterstock/shmill
Image: Shutterstock/shmill

WITH TWO BANK holidays approaching this week ahead of the weekend, the forecast at the moment is looking mostly clear and dry with some sunny spells.

St Patrick’s Day on Thursday will see a mix of well scattered showers and dry/sunny periods, Met Éireann has said.

The south and east of the country will see the longest dry spells.

Highest temperatures will hit nine to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. It will become dry that night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of two to five degrees.

On Friday, an extra one-off bank holiday taking place as a Covid-19 memorial day, looks set to see plenty of dry weather and sunny spells.

There will possibly be some drizzle in the south. Temperatures will reach highs of nine to 12 degrees Celsius. 

Details on Saturday and Sunday are scant this early in the week, but the forecaster said current indications show that it will be mainly dry with light winds and sunny spells.

It will also be mainly clear and cool at night with some possible frost. 

Orla Dwyer
