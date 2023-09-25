Advertisement

Monday 25 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Storm defences at Tragumna, West Cork. (File, 2022)
Met Éireann tracking potential storm that will move 'close to Ireland' on Wednesday
A deep Atlantic depression is gathering off the south west of the country.
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN IS warning about the potential for stormy conditions on Wednesday but has said there is still uncertainty about the precise forecast. 

A  deep Atlantic depression gathering off the south west of the country that is said to be tracking “close to or over Ireland”. Should it hit the country there is the potential for a “very windy or stormy day with damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding”.

Should the system turn into a storm and move towards Ireland it would be called Agnes as the first named storm of the season.  

Met Éireann has said it will continue to track the weather system and update forecasts and warnings if required. 

Today is expected to be mild and changeable, with temperatures of between 16 to 18 degrees and sunny spells and showers. 

Author
Rónán Duffy
