Friday 21 June, 2019
Good news! The summer sunshine is on its way as temperatures to climb into the 20s next week

Met Éireann has said it’s set to become “very warm” next week.

By Sean Murray Friday 21 Jun 2019, 12:07 PM
File photo. People enjoying the sun in Sandymount last year
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo. People enjoying the sun in Sandymount last year
File photo. People enjoying the sun in Sandymount last year
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT APPEARS THE summer is finally set to arrive, with temperatures set to rise above 20 degrees next week.

This June may not have mirrored the heatwave seen at the same time last year, but Met Éireann has forecast that the last week in June 2019 will see “very warm” weather with “lengthy spells of summer sunshine”. 

It’s not all good news, however, as there’ll also be some heavy thundery downpours too to break up the sunshine over the coming days.

Today will see dry spells for much of the country with temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees. Tomorrow then will see the odd light shower in the morning giving way to heavy showers mostly in the southwest. 

Sunday is also set to feature heavy rain moving in from the south with spot flooding likely in places. It’ll feel humid with temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

Looking into next week, Met Éireann said: “Latest indications are for very warm and humid weather, with temperatures several degrees above normal, generally into the low 20s, and even a little higher on some of the days later in the week.

Whilst there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, some heavy thundery showers will break out from time to time too. Easterly breezes will be replaced by more southerly ones later in the week.

