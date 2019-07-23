This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Temperatures reached 25 degrees in three counties today

Other areas of the country experience top temperatures of 23 degrees this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 9:28 PM
21 minutes ago 3,952 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737089
File photo - Sandycove, Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo - Sandycove, Dublin
File photo - Sandycove, Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES REACHED AS high as 25 degrees in three counties today, as the country continued to experience dry weather today. 

Malin Head in Co Donegal, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, and both the Phoenix Park and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin recorded top temperatures of 25 degrees this afternoon. 

Other areas of the country experience top temperatures of 23 degrees this afternoon. 

These locations included: 

  • Dublin Airport
  • Athenry, Co Galway
  • Mullingar, Co Westmeath
  • Newport Furnace, Co Mayo
  • Dunsany, Co Meath
  • Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

Looking ahead to tonight, Met Éireann says conditions are expected to be dry in most areas, but there may be isolated thunder showers in certain areas.

Lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow is due to be cloudy with scattered showers in parts of the west and south. 

Highest temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees generally, but are due to reach 24 or 25 degrees in east Leinster. 

Thursday is expected to be generally cloudy with outbreaks of heavy thundery rain in places; the eastern half of the country will be drier for longer. However, it will still be warm – with highs of 20 to 23 degrees likely.

Friday will be colder, with high temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, with sunshine and scattered showers.

A good deal of dry weather is currently signalled for both Saturday and Sunday but there will be a few showers around, Met Éireann has said.

