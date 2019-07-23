Temperatures reached 25 degrees in three counties today

TEMPERATURES REACHED AS high as 25 degrees in three counties today, as the country continued to experience dry weather today.

Malin Head in Co Donegal, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, and both the Phoenix Park and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin recorded top temperatures of 25 degrees this afternoon.

Other areas of the country experience top temperatures of 23 degrees this afternoon.

These locations included:

Dublin Airport

Athenry, Co Galway

Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Newport Furnace, Co Mayo

Dunsany, Co Meath

Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

Looking ahead to tonight, Met Éireann says conditions are expected to be dry in most areas, but there may be isolated thunder showers in certain areas.

Lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Dry early tonight but thickening cloud will bring some showers later. A humid night with the odd thundery downpour possible. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly breezes with mist on some coasts and hills. pic.twitter.com/XS81Ii3Hpu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tomorrow is due to be cloudy with scattered showers in parts of the west and south.

Highest temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees generally, but are due to reach 24 or 25 degrees in east Leinster.

Thursday is expected to be generally cloudy with outbreaks of heavy thundery rain in places; the eastern half of the country will be drier for longer. However, it will still be warm – with highs of 20 to 23 degrees likely.

Friday will be colder, with high temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, with sunshine and scattered showers.

A good deal of dry weather is currently signalled for both Saturday and Sunday but there will be a few showers around, Met Éireann has said.