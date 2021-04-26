Highs of up to 17 degrees today, but weather cooling from tomorrow onwards

THE SUN IS well and truly out in force today, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees across the country.

The rest of today will stay mostly dry with hazy sunshine. It will become cloudier over Ulster, however, with light rain developing in the north towards the evening time.

It will extend over Ulster and north Connacht by tonight.

Showers will follow into the north west and north of the country overnight. Temperatures will reach lows of three to seven degrees with light to moderate west to north west breezes.

As for tomorrow, it will start mostly dry in Munster and Leinster with some bright patches.

There will be scattered showers in Ulster and Connacht. These will move to the south and become widespread in the afternoon, with some heavy, hail and possibly thundery showers.

Temperatures will reach highs of 11 to 14 degrees and there will be moderate north to north west breezes.

The cooler weather will continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny spells and scattered showers.