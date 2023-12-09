Advertisement

Saturday 9 December 2023
Sam Boal People making their way through Dublin during an Orange alert last month.
Storm Elin

Weather warning in place for most of country as Storm Elin hits Ireland

Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal are facing Status Orange wind warnings later today.
Updated 53 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 53 minutes ago

A WET AND windy weekend is in store with weather warnings issued for several counties as Storm Elin hits Ireland.

Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal are facing Status Orange wind warnings later today.

It will land in Wicklow at 11am and is forecasted to remain until 5pm, while Dublin will be hit with a shorter spell of the alert from 12pm to 3pm.

Donegal is expected to be under Status Orange status from 2pm until 6pm.

Met Éireann said Storm Elin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties in parts.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Galway and Mayo until 4pm.

Another Status Yellow wind warning will kick in for all of Connacht, Clare and Tipperary tomorrow at 8am and will remain in place until 6pm, with the risk of waves overtopping along the west coast. 

A third Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan. This will be valid from 10am to 8pm tomorrow.

It is also warning that the strong winds will cause disruption and travelling difficulties.

In the North, the UK’s Met Office has issued rain and wind warnings for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry. These kicked in this morning and will remain in place until tonight.

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
