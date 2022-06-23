#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Rain and thunderstorm warnings to be in place across Connacht and Munster tomorrow

The warning will be in place for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Waterford, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 10:14 AM
High waves hit Poolbeg in Dublin during bad weather in 2015
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A STATUS YELLOW rain and thunderstorm warning is set to be in place across Connacht and Munster from tomorrow afternoon.

Met Éireann issued the warning this morning, which is set to kick in tomorrow at midday and will last until midday on Saturday.

The 11 warnings will be in place across Cork, Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Waterford, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forecaster has warned that there will be “heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places”.

This may lead to some spot flooding, according to Met Éireann.

While the warnings are in place for tomorrow, today will be mostly cloudy but will become sunnier in the afternoon. Met Éireann are forecasting some patchy rain and drizzle in the west and northwest, with isolated showers elsewhere.

Highest temperatures today are set to be between 16 and 23 degrees.

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

