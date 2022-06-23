Rain and thunderstorm warnings to be in place across Connacht and Munster tomorrow

High waves hit Poolbeg in Dublin during bad weather in 2015

High waves hit Poolbeg in Dublin during bad weather in 2015

A STATUS YELLOW rain and thunderstorm warning is set to be in place across Connacht and Munster from tomorrow afternoon.

Met Éireann issued the warning this morning, which is set to kick in tomorrow at midday and will last until midday on Saturday.

Advertisement

The 11 warnings will be in place across Cork, Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Waterford, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forecaster has warned that there will be “heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places”.

This may lead to some spot flooding, according to Met Éireann.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Munster and Connacht ⛈️



Valid: 12:00 Friday 24/06/2022 to 12:00 Saturday 25/06/2022



Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding☔️⛈️



ℹ️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/e1BlTkZEVG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 23, 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

While the warnings are in place for tomorrow, today will be mostly cloudy but will become sunnier in the afternoon. Met Éireann are forecasting some patchy rain and drizzle in the west and northwest, with isolated showers elsewhere.

Highest temperatures today are set to be between 16 and 23 degrees.